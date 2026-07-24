SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $66.95, but opened at $72.25. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $74.0880, with a volume of 761,118 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS.

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SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SS&C beat consensus on both profit and sales, with Q2 EPS of $1.76 versus $1.68 expected and revenue of $1.70 billion versus $1.66 billion expected, suggesting solid execution and demand. Article Title

SS&C beat consensus on both profit and sales, with Q2 EPS of versus expected and revenue of versus expected, suggesting solid execution and demand. Positive Sentiment: The company’s outlook also came in above expectations, with Q3 EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 and FY 2026 EPS guidance of $6.93-$7.25 , both ahead of consensus, which can support investor confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

The company’s outlook also came in above expectations, with and , both ahead of consensus, which can support investor confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 10.3% year over year , and the company highlighted record Q2 financial results , reinforcing the view that SS&C’s core business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Article Title

Revenue grew , and the company highlighted , reinforcing the view that SS&C’s core business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple write-ups and the earnings call transcript are circulating, but they largely reiterate the same earnings beat and guidance raise rather than adding new catalysts beyond the results themselves. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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