SS&C Technologies' (SSNC) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 1,072,595 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here