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SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
SSE logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SSE shares slipped below their 200-day moving average during Wednesday trading, with the stock last changing hands at GBX 2,468 after touching a low of GBX 2,453.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive: five analysts rate SSE a Buy, one rates it Hold, and one Sell, with a consensus target price of GBX 2,606.57.
  • The company reported its latest quarterly results on May 28, posting GBX 153.50 EPS, while analysts expect SSE to deliver 163.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,482.67 and traded as low as GBX 2,453. SSE shares last traded at GBX 2,468, with a volume of 2,581,427 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,060 target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSE from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,925 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,606.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSE

SSE Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,482.67.

SSE (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 153.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,018.65 billion during the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world's fastest-growing electricity networks companies. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. SSE's more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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