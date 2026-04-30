SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.1575. SSP Group shares last traded at $2.1575, with a volume of 100 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSP Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SSP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSPPF

SSP Group Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About SSP Group

SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

Further Reading

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