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SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
SSP Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price gap: SSP Group shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $2.1575 versus a prior close of $2.56, with only 100 shares traded.
  • Analyst activity has turned cautious — UBS and Barclays downgraded the stock while Citigroup reiterated a buy — leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold".
  • Technical and financials show a 50‑day MA of $2.52 and 200‑day MA of $2.33, but the company has a very high debt-to-equity ratio (6.39) and low liquidity (current ratio 0.44, quick ratio 0.40), indicating high leverage and weak liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SSP Group.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.1575. SSP Group shares last traded at $2.1575, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSP Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SSP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSPPF

SSP Group Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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