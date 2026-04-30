St. James' Place's (STJ) "Sector perform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,810 to GBX 1,790 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.43.

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St. James's Place Price Performance

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 28.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,206. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,260. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. St. James's Place has a twelve month low of GBX 943.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,575.50.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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