St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,052 and last traded at GBX 1,067, with a volume of 2922517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James's Place has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,695.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James's Place Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,183.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,276.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James acquired 8,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,182 per share, for a total transaction of £99,500.76. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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