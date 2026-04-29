STAAR Surgical (STAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $67.5840 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:15 PM ET.

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STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. STAAR Surgical's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAA

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 316,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,881,076.37. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,123,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,064,699.62. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 670,213 shares of company stock worth $12,266,249. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9,928.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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