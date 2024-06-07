Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying

Insider buying, where company executives or board members purchase shares of their own company, can be a significant indicator for investors. It often suggests that those closest to the company's operations have confidence in its future performance. While it's far from a guarantee of success for investors, it might act as a bullish signal and metric for potential investors.

So, let's take a look at four stocks that have seen substantial insider buying recently.

Insider Buying Signals Confidence in Dollar Tree’s Future

Dollar Tree NASDAQ: DLTR

Dollar Tree NASDAQ: DLTR operates retail discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. Despite a challenging year with shares down over 20% year-to-date, insider buying has been relentless recently.

Over the last twelve months, three insiders have purchased nearly $99.83 million worth of stock, with only $347,868.01 in sales during the same period. This brings total insider ownership to 6.8%. Analysts remain bullish on the stock, with a moderate buy rating and a consensus price target indicating close to 30% upside.

However, a worrying sign for investors is that the stock remains in a firm downtrend, almost 30% off its 52-week high. The company recently reported earnings on June 4 and failed to beat expectations, further weighing on the stock's performance. The company reported an EPS of $1.43, matching analysts' estimates. The company's revenue for the quarter was $7.63 billion, which also met expectations and was up just 4.2% year-over-year.

Talos Energy’s Buy Rating: What Investors Should Know

Talos Energy NYSE: TALO

Talos Energy NYSE: TALO explores and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the U.S. and Mexico. Like Dollar Tree, its stock is in bear market territory, down nearly 25% year-to-date.

However, insider activity tells a different story. One insider has purchased a staggering $242 million in stock over the last twelve months, with no sales recorded. Based on eight analyst ratings, the stock has a buy rating with a price target predicting an impressive 94% upside. While analysts forecast an upside, the stock has a fair share of skeptics. The short interest is notable, with 5.72% of the float sold short.

STAAR Surgical’s Remarkable YTD Rise and Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical Company NASDAQ: STAA

STAAR Surgical Company NASDAQ: STAA designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable eye lenses. Unlike the other stocks mentioned, STAAR has been a strong performer this year, with shares up nearly 30% year-to-date.

Over the past twelve months, 19 insider purchases totaled $44.06 million in stock, with no insider sales. The stock has a hold rating based on ten analyst ratings, with a price target forecasting just over 16% upside.

Significant Insider Buying in RXO Despite Bearish Sentiment

RXO NYSE: RXO

RXO NYSE: RXO provides complete truckload freight transportation brokering services and managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding services. The stock is in correction territory, down just over 11% year-to-date, and is in a multi-year consolidation phase.

Insider buying has been notably bullish despite the stock's bearish sentiment. With a consensus rating of reduce and a price target forecasting just over 2% downside, 16 insiders have purchased $60.80 million worth of stock over the last twelve months, with no insider sales. However, the stock has a short interest of nearly 4%, representing almost 4.5 million shares sold short.

The Bottom Line: Weighing Insider Buying Against Market Conditions

While insider buying is a positive signal, considering it alongside other factors, such as analyst ratings, overall market conditions, and especially company fundamentals, is crucial. Dollar Tree and Talos Energy present interesting cases where substantial insider buying contrasts with year-to-date stock performance, suggesting a potential for an upside or a bounce in the short term. STAAR Surgical's insider activity aligns with its strong performance, while RXO's significant insider buying stands against bearish analyst sentiment and a challenging stock performance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering these stocks for their portfolios.

