Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.06 and traded as high as $39.36. Stag Industrial shares last traded at $39.0960, with a volume of 2,541,175 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.51 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is currently 120.16%.

Institutional Trading of Stag Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 113,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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