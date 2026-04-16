Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.1440, with a volume of 1499103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stagwell from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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