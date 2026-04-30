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Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Stagwell logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • FY2026 EPS guidance set at 0.980–1.120 (consensus 1.010), while the company did not provide any revenue guidance.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed-to-positive with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (five Buy, four Hold) and an average price target of $7.96.
  • The company reported an anomalous quarterly EPS of $999.00 (vs. $0.18 consensus), and the stock trades around $6.69 with a market cap of $1.70B and a P/E of 83.6.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stagwell.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stagwell from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $998.82. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company's stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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