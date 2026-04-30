Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.09. Stagwell shares last traded at $5.8680, with a volume of 248,480 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STGW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.96.

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Stagwell Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Stagwell's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

Further Reading

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