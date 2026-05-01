Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Raised to Sell at Shore Capital Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,880 to GBX 2,170 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,775 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,890.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Down 1.3%

STAN opened at GBX 1,839.40 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 1,038.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,684.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,695.25. The stock has a market cap of £40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Peter Burrill sold 10,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,554, for a total value of £169,494.78. Also, insider Bill Winters acquired 86,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,507 per share, for a total transaction of £1,296,426.89. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

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