Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCBFF

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SCBFF opened at $25.94 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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