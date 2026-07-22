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Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Standard Chartered logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Standard Chartered is scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts expecting $0.69 per share on $5.61 billion in revenue.
  • The bank’s most recent quarter beat expectations, posting $0.72 EPS versus a $0.54 consensus and revenue of $5.90 billion, above estimates.
  • Sentiment on the stock remains constructive, with analysts holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” after several recent upgrades and the shares trading near their 52-week high.
  • Interested in Standard Chartered? Here are five stocks we like better.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $5.6095 billion for the quarter.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Standard Chartered to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on SCBFF

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

See Also

Earnings History for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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