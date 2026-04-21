Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 870 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 800. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock's current price.

SDLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Life from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Standard Life from GBX 769 to GBX 840 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Life from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 812.

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Standard Life Price Performance

SDLF stock opened at GBX 777.20 on Tuesday. Standard Life has a one year low of GBX 633.50 and a one year high of GBX 778.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Standard Life news, insider Katie Murray acquired 7,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 675 per share, with a total value of £49,612.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,050. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Life

Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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