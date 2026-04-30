Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $451.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.07 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from Standard Motor Products' conference call:

Q1 consolidated sales rose 9.1% year‑over‑year, adjusted EBITDA was 9.9% of net sales , and non‑GAAP diluted EPS was $0.82 .

Q1 consolidated sales rose year‑over‑year, adjusted EBITDA was , and non‑GAAP diluted EPS was . Vehicle Control sales grew 11.2% driven by customer assortment/pipeline orders and steady mid‑single‑digit POS; Temperature Control was up 0.7% (preseason timing shift), Engineered Solutions rebounded +12.6%, and Nissens sales rose 12.4% largely due to currency translation.

sales grew driven by customer assortment/pipeline orders and steady mid‑single‑digit POS; was up 0.7% (preseason timing shift), rebounded +12.6%, and sales rose 12.4% largely due to currency translation. Company is executing a $1-for-$1 tariff pass-through , which management says offsets costs but causes gross‑margin compression and pressures EBITDA margins versus prior year.

Company is executing a , which management says offsets costs but causes gross‑margin compression and pressures EBITDA margins versus prior year. Full‑year 2026 guidance is unchanged: sales growth in the low‑ to mid‑single‑digit range and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%–12% , with expected interest ≈$30M, tax rate 27.5%–28%, and D&A $45M–$50M.

Full‑year 2026 guidance is unchanged: sales growth in the range and adjusted EBITDA margin of , with expected interest ≈$30M, tax rate 27.5%–28%, and D&A $45M–$50M. Nissens integration is contributing cross‑sell opportunities and management expects $8M–$12M of cost savings run‑rate by end of 2026; net debt was ~$599M with leverage at 3x and a plan to reach 2x by year‑end.

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Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 125,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $835.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.80. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Standard Motor Products's dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,036 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 320.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $431,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Standard Motor Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

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