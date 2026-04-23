StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.3350, with a volume of 2704823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

StandardAero Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other news, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $63,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares in the company, valued at $81,833.76. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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