Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $278.21 and last traded at $279.29, with a volume of 12550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $281.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Standex International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Andy L. Nemeth bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.00 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,116,555. This trade represents a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 88,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,771,749.62. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,063 shares of company stock worth $4,114,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 94,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Further Reading

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