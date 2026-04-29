Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 125.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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