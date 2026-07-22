Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $3.9676 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,887 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

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About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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