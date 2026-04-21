Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Brady Brewer Sells 588 Shares

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,378,800. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $147,690.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,563,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,894. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $4,031,053,000 after buying an additional 327,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $2,212,153,000 after buying an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.93.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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