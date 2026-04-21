Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Unloaded Sen. Jim Banks

Senator Jim Banks (Republican-Indiana) recently sold shares of Starbucks Corporation NASDAQ: SBUX. In a filing disclosed on April 20th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on April 15th.

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Starbucks Stock Down 1.1%

SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 204.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Starbucks to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,442 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,724 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $61,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $10,969,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

About Senator Banks

Jim Banks (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Indiana. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Banks (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Indiana. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Jim Banks was born in Columbia City, Indiana, and lives in Indiana. Banks graduated from Columbia City High School. He began serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2012. He was the first Indiana state legislator to take an extended leave of absence to fulfill service as an active military member. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and returned in 2015. Banks earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Grace College. His career experience includes working in the real estate and construction industries. Banks was previously president of the Columbia City Rotary Club, chairman of the Whitley County Republican Party, and has served on the Whitley County Council and Northeast Indiana Workforce Development Board

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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