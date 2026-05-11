State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $158.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $158.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the asset manager's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of State Street from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.77.

Get State Street alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $150.64. 731,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $156.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,701.06. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,600.58. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,711 shares of company stock worth $3,933,032 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More State Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: State Street was highlighted as a strong momentum stock by Zacks, which may support bullish trading interest as investors look for names with favorable style scores and technical strength. Article Title

State Street was highlighted as a strong momentum stock by Zacks, which may support bullish trading interest as investors look for names with favorable style scores and technical strength. Positive Sentiment: Shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, a technical signal that often attracts momentum and trend-following buyers. Article Title

Shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, a technical signal that often attracts momentum and trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate State Street a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook after its recent earnings beat. Article Title

Brokerages continue to rate State Street a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing confidence in the company’s outlook after its recent earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: State Street Investment Management was named among institutions integrating Chainlink’s blockchain infrastructure, which underscores the firm’s continued presence in digital-asset and tokenization-related initiatives. Article Title

State Street Investment Management was named among institutions integrating Chainlink’s blockchain infrastructure, which underscores the firm’s continued presence in digital-asset and tokenization-related initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several filings showed State Street units exiting substantial holdings in smaller companies such as Bega Cheese, Elsight, and WA1 Resources; these are routine portfolio changes and do not appear to be a direct signal on STT’s core business. Article Title

Several filings showed State Street units exiting substantial holdings in smaller companies such as Bega Cheese, Elsight, and WA1 Resources; these are routine portfolio changes and do not appear to be a direct signal on STT’s core business. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece noted a recent short-term valuation pullback, but it was framed as a look at valuation rather than a clear negative catalyst. Article Title

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider State Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and State Street wasn't on the list.

While State Street currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here