Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Stock Down 4.2%
Stella-Jones stock opened at C$71.28 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$71.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.24.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of C$791.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Stella-Jones
Here are the key news stories impacting Stella-Jones this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stella-Jones declared a CAD 0.34 dividend, reinforcing its capital-return profile and providing income support for shareholders. Stella-Jones Inc. declares CAD0.34 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Despite trimming price targets, several analysts remain constructive on the stock, with Raymond James keeping an “outperform” rating and Desjardins maintaining a “buy” rating, suggesting longer-term upside remains in view. Analyst rating updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on first-quarter 2026 earnings and segment trends appears to be prompting a revaluation of the stock, but the available headline does not indicate a major surprise in operations. A Look At Stella-Jones TSX: SJ Valuation After First Quarter 2026 Earnings And Segment Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also reported director election results, which appears routine and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Stella-Jones’ Reports Director Election Results
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets, including CIBC, RBC, Raymond James, and Desjardins, signaling softer near-term expectations and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Price target cuts
About Stella-Jones
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Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.
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