Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJ. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$98.57.

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Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$1.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$91.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 7.40. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$66.35 and a 52-week high of C$101.31.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

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