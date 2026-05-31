Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.9050.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,294,105 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $553,692,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $434,320,000. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company's stock worth $338,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stellantis by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,518,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,370 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Stellantis Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellantis will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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