Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.18. Stellantis shares last traded at $7.2850, with a volume of 6,620,669 shares.

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Key Headlines Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 5.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,110 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

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