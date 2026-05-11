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Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Stellantis logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from neutral to underperform, adding to a mixed analyst backdrop for the automaker.
  • Despite some bullish calls from other firms, the stock’s consensus view remains cautious: MarketBeat says Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $11.12.
  • Stellantis opened at $7.76 and recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.16 on $44.14 billion in revenue, while analysts expect $0.96 EPS for the full year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STLA. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.12.

Get Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellantis will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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