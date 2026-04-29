Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STLA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on Stellantis and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Stellantis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,743,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 134.3% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 803,186 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stellantis by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stellantis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 298,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Stellantis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here