Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STLA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on Stellantis and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.12.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis
Stellantis Price Performance
Shares of STLA opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.22.
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Stellantis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,743,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 134.3% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 803,186 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stellantis by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stellantis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 298,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.
Stellantis News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China’s luxury automaker Hongqi is in talks to build vehicles at a Stellantis Spanish plant, which could monetize excess capacity, add third‑party manufacturing revenue and deepen ties in Europe if a deal is signed. China's Hongqi eyes Stellantis Spain plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Stellantis will shift funding toward its core car brands — a sign of strategic refocus that could improve margin discipline but also signals cuts or slower investment in other programs (e.g., some EV projects). Monitor management commentary for specifics. Stellantis to focus funding on core car brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/retail coverage (e.g., InsiderMonkey) is debating whether Stellantis is the top auto buy — such pieces can drive short‑term flows but don’t replace fundamentals; read for thesis points on valuation and product mix. Is Stellantis the best automotive stock to buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry earnings preview (CNBC) flags sector headwinds — EV losses, slowing demand and cost inflation — which could pressure near‑term results for Stellantis; upcoming Q1 results will be a catalyst. Wall Street expects solid Q1 results for GM, as Ford and Stellantis try to gain traction
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class action notices have been filed or circulated (various law firms), alleging misstatements about Stellantis’ restructuring and business model reset; several firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions and the June 8 deadline is cited — increased legal risk and potential distraction for management. Pomerantz investor alert
- Negative Sentiment: Additional law firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy, Gross) issued notices seeking plaintiffs or lead‑plaintiffs for the same alleged February 26, 2025–February 5, 2026 class period — the proliferation of suits can amplify headline risk and weighing on the stock. RGRD Law investor alert
About Stellantis
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Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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