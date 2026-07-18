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Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC) Shares Down 0% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Stellar V Capital logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SVCC shares were essentially flat on Friday, trading around $10.61 on lower-than-average volume of about 2,032 shares versus a 4,341-share average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bearish, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “sell (d)” rating and MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Sell.”
  • The company, a blank-check SPAC, has not yet selected a target business combination and reported Q1 EPS of $0.06 in its last earnings release.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stellar V Capital.

Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.6090. Approximately 2,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Stellar V Capital presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVCC

Stellar V Capital Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $229.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stellar V Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVCC. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellar V Capital by 5,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 115,894 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellar V Capital by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the company's stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Stellar V Capital

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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