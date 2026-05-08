Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Stephens' target price points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Get OppFi alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on OppFi

OppFi Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE OPFI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. OppFi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.14 million. OppFi had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 45.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,890. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $69,860.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $333,318.28. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 72.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OppFi by 163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,258 shares of the company's stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,859 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 159,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in OppFi by 1,462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 135,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 126,719 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company's stock.

More OppFi News

Here are the key news stories impacting OppFi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 revenue, big net income gain and buyback — OppFi reported record first‑quarter revenue of $151.9M and GAAP net income of $54.0M (up 165% y/y). The board also authorized a $40M share repurchase program, which supports shareholder value. OppFi Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Record Q1 revenue, big net income gain and buyback — OppFi reported record first‑quarter revenue of $151.9M and GAAP net income of $54.0M (up 165% y/y). The board also authorized a $40M share repurchase program, which supports shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: EPS beat — OppFi posted $0.35 EPS vs. the $0.33 consensus, a small beat that signals operating leverage despite mixed metrics. OppFi Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

EPS beat — OppFi posted $0.35 EPS vs. the $0.33 consensus, a small beat that signals operating leverage despite mixed metrics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lifts — Northland Securities slightly raised Q3, Q4 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q3 $0.50, Q4 $0.54, FY $1.80), reflecting incremental confidence in earnings power. (Research note cited 5/7/26)

Analyst lifts — Northland Securities slightly raised Q3, Q4 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q3 $0.50, Q4 $0.54, FY $1.80), reflecting incremental confidence in earnings power. (Research note cited 5/7/26) Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — Several funds materially increased or established positions (Wellington, JPMC, Nuveen, Squarepoint), indicating institutional interest in the story.

Institutional accumulation — Several funds materially increased or established positions (Wellington, JPMC, Nuveen, Squarepoint), indicating institutional interest in the story. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance in range — OppFi gave EPS guidance of $1.760–$1.840 and revenue guidance of $650M–$675M, roughly bracketing consensus (EPS ~$1.79; revenue ~$662M). Guidance is neither clearly conservative nor aggressive, so it is broadly neutral for the outlook.

FY‑2026 guidance in range — OppFi gave EPS guidance of $1.760–$1.840 and revenue guidance of $650M–$675M, roughly bracketing consensus (EPS ~$1.79; revenue ~$662M). Guidance is neither clearly conservative nor aggressive, so it is broadly neutral for the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Loan originations softened — Total net originations fell about 7% in Q1 as OppFi tightened credit and large tax refunds reduced customer demand, a drag on loan volume growth. Tax Refunds Squeeze OppFi Loan Volume

Loan originations softened — Total net originations fell about 7% in Q1 as OppFi tightened credit and large tax refunds reduced customer demand, a drag on loan volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted profitability pressure — While GAAP net income rose, adjusted net income declined ~11% y/y to $30.0M, signaling some underlying margin pressures.

Adjusted profitability pressure — While GAAP net income rose, adjusted net income declined ~11% y/y to $30.0M, signaling some underlying margin pressures. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — A company director sold 10,000 shares (reported Form 4), which can be perceived negatively by some investors. Director Form 4 Filing

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OppFi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OppFi wasn't on the list.

While OppFi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here