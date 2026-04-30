Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the health services provider's stock. Stephens' price objective points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.88.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.26. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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