Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Stephens Upgrades Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Diversified Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stephens upgraded Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) to a strong-buy, and MarketBeat shows an analyst mix of 1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy and 2 Hold with a consensus price target of $21.83.
  • DEC opened at $15.79, trades in a 52‑week range of $11.21–$18.90, has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.
  • The company shows relatively high leverage and thin liquidity (debt-to-equity 2.73; current ratio 0.60) and institutional investors now own about 26.5% of the stock after recent purchases by SG Americas, HSBC and Invesco.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Diversified Energy.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.5%

DEC opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,583 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Diversified Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Diversified Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines