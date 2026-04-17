Stephens Upgrades Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) to Strong-Buy

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.5%

DEC opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,583 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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