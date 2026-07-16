Stephens Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to "Strong-Buy"

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.17.

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UMB Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of UMBF opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the sale, the president directly owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock valued at $553,322,000 after buying an additional 493,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock worth $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock worth $366,743,000 after acquiring an additional 751,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $328,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock worth $219,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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