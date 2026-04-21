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Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Stereotaxis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stereotaxis shares fell 2.5% to $1.98 on Monday (intraday low $1.93) on volume of 397,375, below the average session volume; the 50-day moving average is $1.98 and the 200-day is $2.37.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.06) in line with estimates but revenue of $8.64M missed the $9.24M forecast, and Stereotaxis has a negative net margin (66.85%) and negative ROE (291.99%), with analysts projecting -$0.18 EPS for the year.
  • Stereotaxis develops robotic magnetic navigation systems for electrophysiology, including the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, which guides magnetically enabled catheters for cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. 397,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 416,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 66.85% and a negative return on equity of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc is a medical device company that develops and commercializes robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology procedures. Its core technology leverages precisely controlled magnetic fields to guide ultra-thin, magnetically enabled catheters through the vascular system, allowing physicians to perform complex cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures with enhanced precision and stability. This platform aims to reduce procedure times and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff.

The company's flagship offering, the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, integrates with a variety of catheter types and electrophysiology mapping systems to support treatment of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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