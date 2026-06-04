Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Sells $20,814.50 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) Director Arian Simone Reed sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $20,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $462,125.72. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arian Simone Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56.

On Thursday, March 12th, Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00.

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Steven Madden Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 710,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,654. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,283,806 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $277,342,000 after purchasing an additional 200,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,784,943 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,965,000 after purchasing an additional 367,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,720,354 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $91,077,000 after purchasing an additional 334,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

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