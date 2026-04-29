Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $645.9910 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $291,095.20. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $36,451,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here