Steven Yi Sells 28,543 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,978,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,965,762.24. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 361,309 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,713. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.70.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,757 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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