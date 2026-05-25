Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.60 and traded as high as $68.64. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $67.7050, with a volume of 120,759 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $778.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $783,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,414,299.12. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.34 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,017.62. The trade was a 4.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 764,459 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 396,390 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,901,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,148 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 302,623 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,078,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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