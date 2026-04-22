Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 190,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,986. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Rubulotta sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $49,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,315.52. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $88.67 to $90.67 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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