Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.

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Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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