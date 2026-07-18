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Stifel Financial (SF) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Stifel Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Financial is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22, with analysts looking for $1.35 per share in earnings and $1.4212 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter beat EPS estimates, posting $1.45 per share versus the expected $1.39, while revenue came in at $1.44 billion, below the $1.51 billion forecast.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $91.75, while shares recently traded around $77.29.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $1.4212 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SF opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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