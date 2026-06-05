Stifel Nicolaus Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $134.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $338.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $456,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $362,598,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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