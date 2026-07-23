Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $699.86.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $656.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $626.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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