Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Campbell's in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Campbell's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Performance

Campbell's stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. Campbell's has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The firm's revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell's will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Campbell's during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 37,345 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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