Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.22.

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Whirlpool Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:WHR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,849 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,505,000 after buying an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,175 shares of the company's stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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