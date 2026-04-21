Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.63% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.42.

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Vital Farms Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $573.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $212.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,321,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,845,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,892,000 after acquiring an additional 530,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,687,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,520,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,564,000 after acquiring an additional 142,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vital Farms by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 508,222 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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