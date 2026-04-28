Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$128.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CGI from C$185.00 to C$150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CGI from C$137.00 to C$122.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on CGI from C$132.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$140.36.

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CGI Stock Up 0.5%

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$100.68. 263,204 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.73. The company has a market cap of C$21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.09. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.84 and a 52 week high of C$152.63.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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