Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for hVIVO (LON:HVO)

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 15.

Get hVIVO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on hVIVO

hVIVO Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of hVIVO stock traded up GBX 0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.95. 5,297,082 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,016. hVIVO has a twelve month low of GBX 4.31 and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50. The company has a market cap of £54.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.89.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 4,677 million for the quarter. hVIVO had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other hVIVO news, insider Brendan Buckley sold 2,017,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9, for a total transaction of £181,530. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider hVIVO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and hVIVO wasn't on the list.

While hVIVO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here